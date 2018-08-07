Ben Stokes flicked cigarette butt at gay men after abusing bouncer, court told

England cricketer Ben Stokes was abusive to a doorman before mocking two gay men leaving a nightclub and flicking a cigarette butt at them, a court heard. The 27-year-old all-rounder is accused of affray in the Clifton triangle area of Bristol during the early hours of September 25 last year.

He is said to have attempted to bribe a doorman with £300 to gain entry into nightclub Mbargo with teammate Alex Hales before becoming enraged. Bristol Crown Court heard Stokes punched friends Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, unconscious after “charging” at them from across the road. Mr Hales, who was interviewed under caution but never arrested in relation to the incident, allegedly stamped on and kicked Hale in the head as he lay on the floor.

Mbargo nightclub doorman Andrew Cunningham Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Ali and Hale are also standing trial accused of affray. Prosecutors allege that Ali used a bottle during the fight, while Hale fetched a metal pole. Footage released by the court on Tuesday shows Stokes and Mr Hales apparently trying to bribe their way into Mbargo after being refused entry. Doorman Andrew Cunningham, 37, said strict licensing laws meant he could not allow the cricketers in to the club as it was past 2am.

CCTV still of England cricketers Ben Stokes (left) and Alex Hales outside the Mbargo nightclub Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

They had been inside earlier with other members of the England cricket team, who had played the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol the previous day. Mr Cunningham, who has four gold front teeth and is heavily tattooed, told the jury: “The ginger one offered me £60 and asked me if that would get them in. “He had a conversation with his friend and he said ‘£300 get us in’ and I still told them no. I told them I would not have a job to go back to in the morning. “He (Stokes) got a bit verbally abusive towards myself. He mentioned my gold teeth and he said I looked like a c*** and I replied, ‘Thank you very much’. “He mentioned my tattoos and how shit they were. He just looked at me and told me my tattoos were shit and to look at my job, which he obviously wasn’t happy about for keeping him out.”

Mbargo nightclub in Bristol Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Mr Cunningham, who has worked as a door supervisor for five years, claimed Stokes spoke to him in a “spiteful tone”. The CCTV footage allegedly shows Stokes flicking a V-sign at Mr Cunningham after he refused the money. Stephen Mooney, representing Hale, asked whether the cricketer’s “foul and abusive language” had changed his mind about letting him and Mr Hales inside. The doorman replied that it did not and said the pair remained outside Mbargo. Two gay men, William O’Connor and Kai Barry, then emerged from the nightclub and began talking to each other outside in an “extravagant” and “flamboyant” manner.

Ben Stokes in action for England Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

“The ginger guy picked up on this and started to take the mick out of them,” he told the jury. “He started to mimic their actions. He didn’t speak, he just made noises to sound like them because if you hear them speak they are quite high-pitched guys. “They are quite effeminate guys and their voices are different. He made noises to try to copy them, not saying anything, just making stupid noises.” Mr Cunningham said Mr O’Connor and Mr Barry stood back while Stokes was “mocking” them. He told the jury of six men and six women that he intervened when he saw Stokes flick a cigarette butt at Mr O’Connor and Mr Barry. “I asked him ‘If you are going to start on someone start on me’,” he said. “That’s when I stepped in because they hadn’t done anything wrong. If you want to vent your anger at someone, do it at me not them.” The doorman said he explained what had happened to Mr Hales, who had not seen it, and he turned to Stokes and told him: ‘Stokesy – don’t do that’.

Ryan Hale, left, and Ryan Ali arrive at Bristol Crown Court Credit: Ben Birchall/PA