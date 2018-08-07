Boris Johnson’s record of apologies for outspoken comments

Boris Johnson is no stranger to demands for apologies as his outspoken remarks have repeatedly landed him in political hot water. – As recently as March, the then foreign secretary was forced to eat humble pie after referring in the Commons to his Labour opposite number Emily Thornberry as the “Lady Baroness whatever” – an apparent reference to the title of her husband, Sir Christopher Nugee. His comment brought a sharp dressing down from Commons Speaker John Bercow, who said his language was “inappropriate and frankly sexist”.

Emily Thornberry Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

A contrite Mr Johnson insisted that he had meant no harm and apologised “unreservedly” if he had offended Ms Thornberry’s feelings. – More seriously, he faced calls to resign last November amid claims his loose comments about a British-Iranian woman held in Iran had jeopardised her chances of release. Giving evidence to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Johnson said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been “training journalists” at the time of her arrest, even though she maintained she was on holiday. Her dismayed family said the error had been seized on by the Iranian authorities as proof that she represented a threat to the regime. After initially refusing to recant, Mr Johnson finally came to the Commons to admit his “mistake” and to apologise for the “distress and anguish” his words had caused.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella Credit: Family Handout/PA