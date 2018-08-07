Britain will remain a tier one military power, says Williamson

Britain will remain a “tier one” military power with the ability to deploy forces around the world, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said. Speaking on a visit to Washington where he was holding talks with US defence secretary general James Mattis, Mr Williamson said the UK would continue to be “reliable partners for the long term”. His comments came after Theresa May caused consternation earlier this year when she refused to state explicitly that the UK would remain a “tier one” power amid reports of clashes with Mr Williamson over future defence spending levels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Addressing the Atlantic Council think tank, Mr Williamson said: “Britain is a major global actor. We have always been a tier one military power and we always will be a tier one military power.” He pointed to the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, “world class” special forces and cyber capabilities, and “exceptional” conventional forces “able to deploy indpendently around the globe”. Mr Williamson also used his address to empahsise the continuing importance of Nato to the US after Donald Trump berated allies for failing to contribute more to the costs of their collective defence at last month’s alliance summit in Brussels. The Defence Secretary pointed out that the only time Nato’s Article 5 – which commits members to come to the defence of an ally which is attacked – had been invoked was after the 9/11 terror attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.