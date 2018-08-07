CCTV images show murdered Lucy McHugh on day she disappeared

Police have released CCTV images of the first confirmed sighting of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh after she was last seen at her home. The 13-year-old disappeared after she left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, Hampshire, at 9am on Wednesday, July 25. Her body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am the following day. She had been stabbed to death. Hampshire police have released images of the teenager near to the sports centre outside the Tesco Express store on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road at 9.30am on the Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “Since leaving her house in Mansel Road East, we now know that Lucy was close to the sports centre just half an hour later. “We need to know how she reached the Tesco Express and where she went next. “Maybe you were driving or cycling past at that time and can remember something. You may even have dash cam or action camera footage. “We’re really hoping the CCTV footage will jog people’s memories so that we can further build up a picture of Lucy’s movements. “You will see that Lucy was carrying her jacket at the time. It was a hot day, so you may have seen her wearing a white vest top.

