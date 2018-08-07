Charity uses drone to look for rough sleepers in the countryside

A charity is using a drone in a pioneering move to search for homeless people sleeping rough in the countryside.

The P3 charity is testing the technology in Lincolnshire, where it says it can take its team of outreach workers hours to find a homeless person in the sprawling rural setting.

The organisation, which describes itself as a social inclusion charity, hopes that scouring live footage from the drone will cut that time dramatically, ensuring the person gets help faster.

The charity said the drone, bought for £600 by chief executive Mark Simms out of his own money, has been tested and will be used in searches from this week.