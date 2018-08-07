Corbyn under attack for video appearing to question Israel’s right to exist

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under attack for appearing to query the right of Israel to exist in an interview filmed when he was a back bench MP. Footage from an interview with Iranian Press TV was tweeted on Tuesday by political blogger the Golem, as Labour’s anti-Semitism conflict continues. The Golem tweeted: “Remember that time @JeremyCorbyn appeared on PressTV and said that the Israeli government and Israeli embassy are “very assertive towards all journalists and the BBC” and as proof of this said “there is a bias towards saying . . . Israel has a right to exist”. No? Here you go…”

Reacting, Jewish Leadership Council chief executive Simon Johnson attacked the comments as being at odds with Labour’s policy on Israel. He said: “Sorry Mr Corbyn. Do you therefore think that Israel is NOT a democracy, does NOT have a right to exist and does NOT have security concerns? “And that an organisation is biased if it DOES believe these things? “Wow. That seems to differ somewhat from the policy of the party you lead.”

