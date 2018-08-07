Early viewing figures positive for Glasgow 2018

Early TV viewing figures for Glasgow 2018 show strong pick-up in European markets.

Germany’s public-service broadcaster has reported more than two million viewers over the first five days of the inaugural European Championships, with positive numbers also coming from France.

There is a potential audience of more than 1.03 billion across the continent and an even wider audience via multiple digital platforms.

The event is being shown by more than 40 free-to-air broadcasters across 3,000 hours.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Culture Fiona Hyslop said: “The European Championships are showcasing our nation and building on the successful Scotland is Now campaign.

“Events are being held in 12 venues across the country, highlighting all that we have to offer as a destination to visitors and to European TV viewers.

“These figures reflect our expertise in delivering both excellent cultural programming and supporting major sporting events, which has been recognised as innovative and world-leading.

“Thousands are already enjoying the sport and culture on offer in Glasgow and we expect that to continue over the coming days.”