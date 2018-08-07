Eating crickets could be good for your gut

Eating crickets can help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and could reduce inflammation in the body, researchers have said.

Crickets – which belong to the Gryllidae insect family – are seen as a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Around two billion people currently consume insects as part of their diets, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Global Market Insights, which reports on emerging trends, valued the commercial insect industry at 33 million US dollars (£25 million) in 2015, with future growth estimated at more than 40% by 2023 – as food made from bugs becomes more mainstream.

Dr Valerie Stull, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and lead study author, said: “There is a lot of interest right now in edible insects.

“It’s gaining traction in Europe and in the US as a sustainable, environmentally friendly protein source compared to traditional livestock.”

The researchers wanted to find out what eating crickets does to the human microbiome – the ecosystem of bacteria in our bodies.