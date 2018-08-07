EU says encouraging trade with Iran crucial to nuclear deal

The European Union’s foreign policy chief encouraged companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions.

Federica Mogherini told reporters during her trip to Wellington, New Zealand, that it is up to Europeans to decide who they want to trade with.

“We are doing our best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefiting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran because we believe this is in the security interests of not only our region, but also of the world,” she said.

“If there is one piece of international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation that is delivering, it has to be maintained.”

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the international accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities.