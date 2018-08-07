Everton plan mental health facility near Goodison Park

Everton Football Club have announced plans to provide mental health care in the shadows of the stadium as they launch a campaign for a purpose-built facility.

The club and their official charity Everton in the Community hope to raise money through a fundraising drive for a permanent facility called The People’s Place.

The centre, which the club hope will be built next to community centre the People’s Hub on Spellow Lane in Liverpool just 500 metres from the Goodison Park ground, would be open to anyone and provide support relating to suicide awareness and prevention, as well as promoting positive mental health.

Club manager Marco Silva said: “Since the first day I arrived at the club, everyone talked to me about the Everton Family.

“We are more than just a club, we are a family. We want to keep creating this fantastic connection between us and our fans and all of the community.

“We want to support them, and we want to give them something back.

“This People’s Place project is important to us as a club. Me and my staff are here to support and do everything we can.”

Last year former England winger Aaron Lennon, then playing for Everton, spent time on the sidelines as he received treatment for a stress-related illness at The Priory in Darlington and Altrincham, and also at Salford Royal Hospital.

He later thanked fans and the club for their support “after a difficult period”.