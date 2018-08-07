Facebook denies requesting users’ financial details from banks

Facebook has denied a report claiming it had asked several large US banks to share financial information about customers. The social network was accused of requesting card transactions, shopping habits and checking-account balances for a potential feature on Facebook Messenger.

JP Morgan Chase was one of the banks Facebook was alleged to have contacted Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Facebook hit back at the claims published by the Wall Street Journal, which stated that it had been in contact with the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and US Bancorp. In a statement, the company said it was not “actively asking financial services companies for financial transaction data”. “Like many online companies with commerce businesses, we partner with banks and credit card companies to offer services like customer chat or account management. “The idea is that messaging with a bank can be better than waiting on hold over the phone – and it’s completely opt-in.

Facebook Credit: PA/Dominic Lipinski