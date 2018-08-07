Facial recognition technology to be used at Tokyo Olympics

A facial recognition system will be used across an Olympics for the first time as Tokyo organisers work to keep security tight and efficient at dozens of venues during the 2020 Games.

The NeoFace technology developed by NEC will be customised to monitor every accredited person, including athletes, officials, staff and media, at more than 40 venues, games villages and media centres, Olympic and company officials said.

Tokyo will be the first Olympic host to introduce the face recognition technology at all venues.

The system is expected to effectively eliminate entry with forged IDs, reduce congestion at accredited waiting lines and reduce athletes’ stress under hot weather.