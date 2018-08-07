Fever-Tree founders toast £103m windfall after shares sale

The founders of Fever-Tree are celebrating a £103.5 million payday after cashing in on the mixer-maker’s recent success by selling a stake in the group.

Deputy chairman Charles Rolls and chief executive Tim Warrillow offloaded a 2.6% holding – increasing the number of shares they originally intended to sell after “significant” demand from institutional investors, according to a Stock Exchange announcement.

They sold three million shares at £34.50 each, giving Mr Rolls £69 million and Mr Warrillow £34.5 million.

It comes after the tonic water group has seen its share price rise more than 2,000% since its stock market flotation in late 2014.