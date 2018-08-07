Frankfurt Airport evacuated after family not security checked

Part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport was evacuated after a French family that had not completed required security checks were allowed into a secure area. Federal police stopped flights from boarding and kept passengers out of area A of the airport’s terminal 1 for about two hours due to concerns that at least one person had entered without being properly screened.

A family was mistakenly allowed into a secure area Credit: Boris Roessler/AP

Police said on Twitter that the midday evacuation was prompted by a security assistant mistakenly allowing the French family of four into the secure area even though they were supposed to be subject to a secondary screening. The family was located, questioned and allowed to continue on its journey, the police added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.