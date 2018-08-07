GPs ‘firefighting’ to keep up with rising demand

GPs are “constantly firefighting” as they try to keep up with demand, a top doctor has said.

Family doctors are “really struggling”, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard said.

The chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs said that family doctors are facing a “constantly escalating” workload while they do not have enough money to keep up with demand.

The comments come as the College issued a plea for a rise in funds.

In a new report, the College has assessed the GP Forward View, an initiative launched in April 2016 which promised a 5,000 more GPs and an additional £2.4 billion to be invested in general practice each year by 2021.

But the College has called for investment in general practice to increase to £14.5bn by 2020/21, which is £2.5bn more than currently planned in the GP Forward View.

It added that since the plan was published in 2016, the workforce is now 6,000 GPs short.

NHS England said that it was creating a long-term plan for the future of the health service and accused the College of “plucking implausible figures from the air”.