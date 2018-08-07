Hard Brexit poses risk to public, say police chiefs

There would be a risk to the public from a hard Brexit, police chiefs have warned. Police and Crime Commissioners have written to the Home Secretary to express concern over what withdrawing from the EU will mean for security measures. They have asked Sajid Javid to confirm the Home Office has developed a contingency plan for a no-deal Brexit.

The letter from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) said: “Through discussions with the NCA (National Crime Agency) and NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council), we understand that considerable additional resource would be required for policing to operate using non-EU tools and that such tools would be sub-optimal – potentially putting operational efficiency and public safety at risk.”

It continues: “There are 32 Law Enforcement and National Security Measures (Lens) that are used on a daily basis in an operational policing context. “Unless the Government is able to negotiate the retention of these measures following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, police and law enforcement agencies face a significant loss of operational capacity. “As Police and Crime Commissioners, we are increasingly concerned that such a loss of capacity could pose significant risks to our local communities.” The police chiefs also state that the Brexit negotiations come at a time when the in-country threat from foreign national offenders targeting the UK from abroad is increasing, and when international co-operation is a key element of the fight against crime.

