More than 147,000 pupils in Scotland achieved a pass grade of A to C

Pupils (left to right) Nicola, Rebecca, Beth and Abby received their exam results via text message. Credit: PA

Higher passes for pupils sitting Scottish exams have remained largely in line with last year, official figures show. Tens of thousands of youngsters are finding out their grades as the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) publishes exam results on Tuesday. SQA figures show there were 191,951 entries for Higher exams in 2018 - with 147,419 attaining a pass grade of A-C. While most of the 135,000 pupils will be waiting on the post to arrive to discover results, about 59,000 youngsters have signed up to receive grades by text message and email.

Pupils (left to right) Nicola, Rebecca, Beth and Abby ahead of their exam results being delivered by text at Kilgraston independent school for girls in Bridge of Earn, Perth, Scotland. Credit: PA

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney congratulated young people on their results across the country. He said: "My congratulations to the thousands of young people on their hard work and effort leading up to today, and to the teachers and lecturers who have worked tirelessly to prepare them. "Results day is a time to celebrate the achievements and dedication of learners across the country, especially in this the Year of Young People."

Education Secretary John Swinney stands in front of a white board as he listens into a class at Clydebank High School in Clydebank. Credit: PA

The attainment rate of 76.8% is only sightly lower than 77% in 2017, when there were 194,813 entries.

96,613 Pupils achieved a pass at National 4

218,201 Pupils achieved a pass at National 5

The figures are down slightly on 2017 when the attainment rate for National 4 was 92.8% and 79.5% for the National 5. Advanced Higher passes rose to 19,585, with a pass rate of 80.5%. Swinney added: "Higher passes remain stable despite a continuing fall in the number of young people on the school roll while the number of Advanced Highers being taken continues to grow. "To address pupil and teacher workload, this is the first year where unit assessments have been removed from National 5 and the overall pass rate remains high at 77.4%. "It is clear that our young people have performed strongly, against rigorous standards, and are now in an exciting position to decide what they go on to do next. "Anyone who did not receive the results they had hoped for, or who is just unsure about their next steps, should get in touch with the SDS exam helpline for access to expert careers advice."

Pupils (left to right) Nicola, Rebecca, Beth and Abby are amongst the 59,000 who received their exam results by text message. Credit: PA