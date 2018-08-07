House prices hit record high in July – Halifax

House prices grew faster than expected in July, hitting a record high as pressure on household finances begins to ease, according to Halifax.

The annual pace of house price growth rose 3.3%, smashing economists’ forecasts for a 2.6% increase, helping average prices hit a new record high of £230,280.

The figure compares with the 1.8% recorded in June and represents the largest increase since last November.

Month on month and quarterly prices also grew, by 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

“Pressures on household finances are also easing as growth in average earnings continues to rise at a faster rate than consumer prices,” Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said.

Halifax also pointed to a “robust” labour market, notably the recent increases in people in full-time employment.