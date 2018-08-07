Housing minister ‘effectively homeless’ after closing constituency office

The Minister for Housing and Planning Eoghan Murphy has been forced to close his constituency office, without a replacement premises found.

A sign was erected in the window of the former office in the Ranelagh district saying it was now closed due to the end of the lease. The address is also listed as permanently closed on a Google listing.

Mr Murphy, Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay South, is now conducting his constituency business from his office in Leinster House and Custom House.

Many on social media highlighted that Dublin’s competitive rental market may have added to the housing minister’s problems.