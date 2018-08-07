Indian ride-hailing app Ola to launch in UK

Indian ride-hailing app Ola is to launch in the UK in competition with Uber.

The firm has obtained licences to operate in Greater Manchester and South Wales, and plans to expand nationwide by the end of the year.

Ola says it will be the only app offering both private hire vehicles (PHVs) and black cabs through “one consumer-friendly platform” in the UK.

It claims it will attempt to “lead the industry” with its approach to passenger safety, including its screening of drivers and support services.