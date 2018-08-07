Instagram says Tommy Robinson’s account was removed ‘in error’

Instagram removed Tommy Robinson’s account from its platform “in error”, the social media giant has said.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader had taken to Facebook to reveal his account had been “deleted” and to claim that “Facebook will soon close us down” on that platform as well.

However, Instagram has now confirmed it had made a mistake in removing the far-right activist’s profile.

“The account @realtommyrobinson was removed in error and has since been reactivated,” the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app said in a statement.

Instagram said Robinson’s account had been reported to them for violating its community guidelines for bullying, but removing it was a mistake made during the review process.