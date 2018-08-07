Everything you need to know about the US sanctions on Iran

Donald Trump has reimposed sanctions on Iran as he bids to stamp out the country's nuclear ambitions. The US leader has also warned other countries that "anyone doing business with Iran will not be doing business with the United States". So, what are the sanctions?

The sanctions will be imposed in two parts. The first set of sanctions came into effect on 7th August. Here are the areas they target:

A ban on Iran buying US dollars

Trade in metals including gold, aluminium and steel

The purchase of commercial planes

Iran's automotive industry

Transactions involving the Iranian currency, Rial

Another set of sanctions impacting Iran's oil, shipping, insurance and banking sector is set to come into effect on 5th November.

How has Iran reacted?

Farmers in central Iran protesting the government's mismanagement of water. Credit: AP

Speculation around the sanctions have resulted in the rial tanking, worsening the country's economy. Poor water supply and rising food prices have sparked protests throughout the year with recent anger being aimed at the regime. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has taken a hard line against Mr Trump with his chief of staff claiming they had turned down eight requests from Mr Trump for a meeting. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted political adviser Hamid Aboutalebi as saying that for talks to happen, the US needs to rejoin the nuclear deal.

How have other countries reacted?

Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt say European firms dealing with Iran will be protected against US court action. Credit: AP

Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt has said British businesses making deals with Iranian companies will be protected against court action from the US. European foreign ministers say they "deeply regret" the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran. A statement Monday by European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom insisted that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "is working and delivering on its goal" of limiting Iran's nuclear program.

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing rising unrest in Iran over poor water supply and a hike in food prices. Credit: PA

The Iran nuclear deal, also known as The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in 2015. The agreement between Iran, the US, UK, Russia, Germany, China, France and the EU was to ensure Iran's nuclear programme would be "peaceful." Heralded as a key foreign policy achievement spearheaded by Barack Obama's administration, the deal came into effect in October 2015. In May 2018 Mr Trump withdrew from the deal.

Why did Donald Trump withdraw from the deal?