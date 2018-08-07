Italy’s PM visits Bologna highway tanker truck explosion victims

Italy’s prime minister has visited people injured when a truck carrying highly flammable gas crashed and exploded on a highway near Bologna. Giuseppe Conte said it was important to understand what happened to prevent future tragedies. Prosecutors have opened an investigation of Monday’s accident, which was triggered when the tanker truck hauling liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, rammed a truck stuck in a line of traffic.

Credit: PA Graphics

The tanker caught fire and then exploded, shooting a fireball across the raised highway’s eight lanes, causing part of it to collapse. The tanker truck’s driver was killed, but two highway patrolmen were credited with preventing more deaths by clearing the road of startled and curious motorists in the minutes between the collision and the big blast. “The road was full of people outside of their vehicles that were making videos. There were two or three kilometres full of cars,” patrolman Giacomo Chiriatti told Italian news channel Sky TG24. “In six, seven minutes, eight, we managed to get all of the cars out of the way. After that, there was a great big explosion, as if from a film about Hiroshima and the atomic bomb.” Highway police said only the tanker driver died in the crash, revising earlier reports by the Italian carabinieri that the accident caused two fatalities. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Andrea Anziolin of the northern Italian city of Vicenza.

One person was killed in the explosion Credit: Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP