Italy’s PM visits victims of Bologna highway tanker truck explosion

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has visited victims of the fiery crash of a tanker truck carrying highly flammable gas near Bologna. He said it was important to understand what happened to prevent future tragedies. The truck’s driver was the only person killed. “I am here today to demonstrate the closeness of the government to the people who are suffering, but also to understand why so that these things are not repeated,” said Mr Conte, who plans to travel later to the scene of another deadly crash in southern Italy.

Credit: PA Graphics

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the Bologna accident, triggered when the tanker truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, rammed into a truck stuck in a line of traffic. The tanker immediately caught fire, and then exploded a short time later across eight lanes, causing part of the raised highway to collapse. Police video shows that by the time of the explosion, most vehicles had been evacuated from the highway. Highway police said only the tanker driver died in the crash, revising earlier reports by the carabinieri that there were two dead.

One person was killed in the explosion Credit: Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP