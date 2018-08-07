Jim Carrey: Trump cartoons are response to nightmare

Jim Carrey says his cartoons ridiculing the Trump administration are a civilised response to what he calls an unfolding nightmare. The actor told a TV critics’ meeting that his sketches may veer into crassness but are a creative way to express his political opposition.

He stars in the new series Kidding, on US television network Showtime, about a children’s TV host hit by a family tragedy, which debuts on September 9. Those who have been given the Carrey cartoon treatment include President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

