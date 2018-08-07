Katie Price expected at High Court over bankruptcy application

Katie Price is expected to appear at the High Court over a bankruptcy application. The case for the ex-glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, is listed at the Rolls Building in London, which is part of the High Court.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler Credit: Ian West/PA

Price, 40, has tied the knot three times, and has recently been in the headlines over the collapse of her latest marriage to Kieran Hayler. The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

