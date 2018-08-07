Katie Price finances hearing adjourned at High Court

A High Court hearing over Katie Price’s finances has been adjourned for nearly three months. A judge at the Rolls Building in central London agreed to put off a hearing while the ex-glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, tries to reach an agreement with her creditors. The 40-year-old did not appear for the hearing on Tuesday, which lasted less than two minutes.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler Credit: Ian West/PA

Price has tied the knot three times and has recently been in the headlines over the collapse of her latest marriage to Kieran Hayler. The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

