Lithuanian capital to launch G-spot tourism ad before papal visit

Tourism chiefs in Lithuania’s capital are coming under fire for a sexualised advertising campaign to promote the city as the Pope prepares to visit next month.

The campaign features a woman lying on what looks like a bed sheet printed with a map of Europe. Her hand grips Lithuania in a way that suggests sexual pleasure.

The text above her reads: “Vilnius, the G-spot of Europe. Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it’s amazing.”

The campaign has been criticised by the Catholic Church and comes as Pope Francis prepares to visit the country next month.