Man charged with murder of drill rapper Sidique Kamara

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of drill rapper Sidique Kamara, also known as Moscow17 rapper Incognito.

Kenneth Umezie from Camberwell, south London, will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Kamara, 23, was stabbed to death in Warham Street, Camberwell, on the evening of August 1.