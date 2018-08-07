Mary-Lou McDonald: Sinn Fein will not enter Humpty-Dumpty assembly

Sinn Fein President Mary-Lou McDonald has said powersharing will not be restored until the DUP acknowledges rights issues.

DUP MLA Simon Hamilton said his party is ready to go back into government tomorrow, but added that Sinn Fein is holding the process back.

In response, Ms McDonald said there is no point in restoring a “Humpty Dumpty assembly which will fall again”.

The exchange between Ms McDonald and Mr Hamilton came on Tuesday evening during the Leaders Debate at the West Belfast Festival.

She said: “This business of lets all go in and hope for the best and deal with these matters in parallel, all of the evidence demonstrates that that will simply not happen, there will be no recognition of Gaeilge (Irish language), that there will be no marriage equality and there will be no progress.

“Sinn Fein has been more than reasonable, we did arrive at an accommodation and the DUP couldn’t bring it over the line.

“I don’t think an independent interlocutor is the silver bullet to sort this out, there has to be political will.”