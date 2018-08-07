Mother of epileptic teenager calls for new law in NI

The mother of an epileptic teenager is calling for a new “Billy’s Law” in Northern Ireland.

Billy Caldwell’s mum Charlotte successfully led a campaign to get medicinal cannabis laws changed in the UK after her son’s medicines were confiscated at Heathrow Airport on June 11.

She said while families across England, Wales and Scotland can expect to be seamlessly prescribed medicinal cannabis by specialist doctors, as announced by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, those in Northern Ireland have to apply for several licences before they can receive the life-changing medication.