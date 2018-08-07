Northern California blazes now largest in state history

Twin northern California blazes fuelled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have become the state’s largest wildfire in history.

The two fires burning a few miles apart and known as the Mendocino Complex are being treated as one incident.

It has scorched 283,800 acres (443.4 sq m), fire officials said on Monday.

The fires, north of San Francisco, have burned 75 homes and is only 30% contained.

The size of the fires surpasses a blaze last December in Southern California that burned 281,893 acres (440.5 sq m). It killed two people, including a firefighter, and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before being fully contained on January 12.

Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say.

But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.