Ofgem hikes safeguard tariff due to rising wholesale energy prices

The energy regulator has increased its price cap on variable tariffs due to rising wholesale prices. Ofgem said its safeguard tariff, which protects five million households from overcharging, will rise by £47 per year in October to £1,136. The watchdog said it was increasing the cap due to rising oil prices, which have fed through to wholesale gas prices.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chief executive Dermot Nolan said: “Any price rise for customers is unfortunate. “But while the level of the tariff will rise in October, these customers can be confident that this increase is justified and that their energy bill reflects the real cost of supplying gas and electricity. There are also better deals on the market for those who want to save even more money by switching.” Ofgem also said it was working on a price cap for another 11 million households on “poor value” tariffs, with the measures due to be in place by the end of the year. Ofgem adjusts the level of the tariff twice a year based on a method set by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.