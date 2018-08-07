Pioneering bid to excavate First World War training trench under way in Ireland

The first ever bid to excavate a First World War training trench in the Republic of Ireland is under way. Volunteers combed the site of the former Birr Barracks which housed staff and, briefly, servicemen from the Leinster Regiment in Crinkill, in Co Offaly in the Irish midlands. The Sixth Battalion spend a period there some time after the outbreak of hostilities in 1914 in preparation for combat in Gallipoli. The buildings were destroyed during the Irish Civil War around the time of independence in 1922. In the 1950s the walls were carted away for stonework, and all that remains is the perimeter wall and some bastions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Stephen Callaghan, a local historian and student, helped organise the research. He said: “We are hoping that this dig will give us an insight as to how training trenches in Ireland were used to help train Kitchener’s new army for the First World War. “With this dig we are hoping to find anything that will give us an insight as to who made the trenches, when might they date from, and how they were used. “So an example of that might be, if we are getting shell cases in the bottom of them it might be an indication that they are doing live fire or even just using blanks and practising musketry in them to basically get ready for life on the Western Front.”