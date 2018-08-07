Police search for masked men armed with handgun after prison car park blaze

Two masked men are on the run after setting fire to several cars outside a prison. Ten cars were left scorched or completely burnt out after the incident near HMP Birmingham on Tuesday. Witnesses said one of the men pulled a handgun on prison staff who approached them after spotting suspicious activity on the site. An insider at the prison said two members of G4S security staff spotted the masked men in the car park, seeing one spraying a liquid on the roofs of the vehicles.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

When the pair were challenged, one of them pulled what appeared to be a handgun on the staff, forcing them back. The liquid was then set alight, starting a fire which spread quickly along the row of parked cars, while the masked men escaped through a gap in the metal fence surrounding the site. It is understood that security chased after the men, and managed to get the registration number of their getaway vehicle, before passing it to police. Nobody was injured following the blaze at around 1.30pm, West Midlands Police said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.