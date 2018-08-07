Woman and her partner jailed over repeated rape of her son and selling him for sex on the internet

A German mother and her partner have been convicted over the repeated rape of the woman’s young son and for selling him for sex on the internet.

They were sentenced to prison in a case that has horrified the country.

The Freiburg state court sentenced the woman to 12 and a half years in prison for rape, sexual abuse and forced prostitution.

Her partner was sentenced to 12 years. The court ruled that the man, who had a previous conviction for child abuse, must remain in preventive custody after serving his sentence.