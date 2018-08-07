Pubs still closing at a rate of around 18 per week

The number of pubs closing every week has remained at around 18 amid evidence that more people are choosing to drink at home, according to a new report.

There were 476 closures in the first six months of the year across the UK, 13 more than in the last six months of 2017, said the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

There were more than 60 pub closures a week in the North West and South East this year, with more than 50 in Greater London and the South West.

Camra also reported that four out of five people had experienced a local pub closure in the past five years.

A survey of more than 2,000 adults found that one in five had seen five or more local pubs close.