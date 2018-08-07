Screams heard at suspected arson blaze that killed boy

Two women managed to escape by jumping from a first floor window before firefighters arrived.

The seven-year-old died in a blaze at a property in Deptford, south-east London.

Neighbours have described hearing screams from inside a house where a young boy died in a suspected arson attack.

Kayla McClellan , 23, who lives next door to the property, said: “I just woke up to screaming and when we opened the door a wall of fire came through the front and we immediately closed it and went out through the back.”

Next-door neighbour Andre Pavanello, 21, said he heard “really, really loud screaming”.

“As I came out here I heard screaming and the front of the window smashed,” he added.

“I think they had to smash the window to get out and they had to jump out because the fire was getting too big.”

He added: “I think that he (the boy) was trapped inside the room because the flames were way too big to start with.”