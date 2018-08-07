Snapchat loses three million users in three months

Snapchat lost three million users in the last three months, its latest financial results have revealed.

The photo and video sharing app reported daily active users for the last quarter of 188 million, down from 191 million in the first quarter of the year.

However, there was positive news elsewhere in the results as parent company Snap Inc reported revenue of 262.2 million dollars (£202.6m), up 44% on this time last year and above analyst expectations.