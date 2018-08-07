Teenager given 1% recovery chance after ski accident gets seven As in exams

A teenager given a 1% chance of recovery from a horrific ski crash has celebrated seven As in his exam results. Ross Nesbitt was training with Glasgow ski racing team in Austria in December 2016 when he crashed and hit his head on a fence post, leaving him in a coma. A third-year pupil at the time, he spent a month in hospital in Innsbruck and was transferred to Glasgow by air ambulance with a further six-and-a-half weeks in Scottish hospitals. After weeks in intensive care, doctors told his family he had a 1% chance of making a full recovery as he had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again. However, Ross, a pupil at Williamwood High School in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, made dramatic improvements and walked out of hospital in February last year before returning to school full-time about three months later.

Ross celebrates seven As and a B in his National 5 exams Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA

His mother Wilma said: “It was really touch and go at times, we didn’t know whether we were going to get our boy back but it didn’t take very long before there were signs that Ross was improving. “The first thing was switching on his mobile phone and putting his code in, and we knew he was still with us, but he had quite a long time recovering. “He had to learn to swallow, how to walk and talk again. He had lost 18kgs in weight over the initial period and had a tube in his stomach to feed him, so it’s remarkable with the help of all the team at the Children’s Hospital in Glasgow that we walked out of there.” Ross initially returned to school for a couple of days a week and also had extra tutoring with teachers to help him catch up. After a year of hard work in S4, the 16-year-old is now celebrating seven As and a B in his National 5 exams. He said: “I was pretty pleased, I was really not expecting that, but happy to get the results.”

