Theresa May: Brexit can lead to brighter future for whole UK

Brexit can result in a brighter future for the whole UK, the Prime Minister will declare, as she reveals details of a funding boost for Scotland. Theresa May will announce a £1.2 billion city deal for Edinburgh and the south-east of Scotland, with both the Scottish and UK Governments committing £300 million towards this. In addition, she will confirm that two of the six new science centres being developed across the UK will be north of the border. Dundee and Glasgow will benefit from some of the £13 million the UK Government is investing in this. Meanwhile, the Edinburgh and south-east Scotland city deal – which will be formally signed off by the PM and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday – will support cutting-edge research at the capital’s three universities, improve housing and transport links and help to build a new concert hall.

The deal will be formally signed off by Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Russell Cheyne/PA

Mrs May is visiting Edinburgh as the captial’s annual festival season gets under way, with Edinburgh International Festival director Fergus Linehan reportedly preparing for the impact a “catastrophic” Brexit could have on events. However, the Prime Minister spoke about the work ministers are doing to “create more good jobs and spread economic prosperity across the country” as Britain prepares to leave European Union. Speaking ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “I am pleased to be in Edinburgh today for the city’s annual celebration of the arts and culture. “From the Fringe, to the International Festival, festivals dedicated to science, books and storytelling, the city is truly a cultural inspiration for the rest of the UK and the world. “Alongside the Scottish Government and local partners, I will be confirming £300 million, as part of a wider £1 billion investment by the UK Government through city deals in Scotland, to create jobs and open up new economic opportunities throughout the nation.

“These city deals build on existing strengths to open up new possibilities for the future in Scotland and the whole of the UK as part of our modern industrial strategy. ” She added: “Today I have also announced a further £13 million for investment in six science centres in the UK, including Dundee and Glasgow, to drive innovation in science and technology. “As we leave the EU, the UK Government is working in partnership with business, academia and the devolved administrations to create more good jobs and spread economic prosperity across the country. “By making the most of our country’s assets and the talents of all of our people, we can build a brighter future for the whole UK.” City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey said: “The agreement of this ambitious deal heralds the beginning of a transformative and inclusive programme which will help share our success right across the region. “This investment will allow us to unlock the region’s potential to become a global powerhouse in data-driven innovation through our exceptional research and development activities, whilst the commitment to a skills programme will enhance job prospects for everyone and allow us to capitalise on the opportunities technology and innovation creates. “We will also greatly enhance the region’s infrastructure through significant funding for transport projects and housing development to build a vibrant region for people and businesses to thrive in.”

