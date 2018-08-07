Thunderstorms clearing. Feeling fresher on Wednesday

Wednesday:

Any thundery showers soon clearing the east, then sunny spells developing for most. Further heavy showers in the north and west. Dry with warm sunny spells in southeast. Fresher elsewhere.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cooler, fresher and showery on Thursday. Becoming more unsettled later on Friday and into the weekend, with some wet and windy weather likely on Saturday and feeling humid again.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: