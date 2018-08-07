Tommy Robinson claims his Instagram account has been removed

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has claimed his Instagram account has been deleted and that he will soon be removed from Facebook.

Robinson, who widely uses social media to speak to supporters, claimed on his Facebook page that his Instagram account had been “deleted” and that “Facebook will soon close us down”.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison on conditional bail last week after judges quashed a contempt of court finding against him.

Alongside his Facebook message, he posted an image which showed what appeared to be his Instagram page displaying the message “user not found”.

Instagram – which is owned by Facebook – has not yet responded to Robinson’s claims.