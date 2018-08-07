Train services disrupted after blaze near railway line

A fire which caused a huge plume of smoke to drift over Manchester has led to disruption for commuters. Crews were called to the blaze, involving a large quantity of tyres and light goods, in Salford at 5.44am on Tuesday.

The fire caused a huge plume of smoke to drift over Manchester Credit: Wesley Pearce/Twitter

The fire, in Ford Lane, blocked train lines between Manchester Victoria and Wigan Wallgate. National Rail said disruption to services was likely to continue until 8.30am.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is close to the train line but is not encroaching and has also created a large plume of smoke which is drifting towards Manchester city centre.” The blaze was brought under control just after 7am.

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed the plume of black smoke. Twitter user Hendo1980 shared a video of the fire and wrote: “Great big fire in Salford with loads of thick black smoke, fire brigade on hand.”

