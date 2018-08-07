Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star could be removed following latest destruction

Donald Trump's place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame could soon be removed after the star once again fell victim to vandalism, the second time it's been completely destroyed.

Austin Clay, 24, has been charged with a felony count of vandalism and is accused of attacking the star with a pickax in the early hours of 25 July, two years after it was completely destroyed with a sledgehammer in 2016.

Clay, of Glendale, California was charged Monday in Los Angeles and could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

Meanwhile, the West Hollywood City Council voted "unanimously" on Monday to urge the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce into permanently removing the star - but not because of the vandalism.