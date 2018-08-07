- ITV Report
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star could be removed following latest destruction
Donald Trump's place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame could soon be removed after the star once again fell victim to vandalism, the second time it's been completely destroyed.
Austin Clay, 24, has been charged with a felony count of vandalism and is accused of attacking the star with a pickax in the early hours of 25 July, two years after it was completely destroyed with a sledgehammer in 2016.
Clay, of Glendale, California was charged Monday in Los Angeles and could face up to three years in jail if convicted.
Meanwhile, the West Hollywood City Council voted "unanimously" on Monday to urge the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce into permanently removing the star - but not because of the vandalism.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the council voted on whether removed Trump's star "due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country".
Trump was awarded his star, one of 2,600 on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Avenue, for his work on the TV reality show The Apprentice.
While many stars are a location for fans to pay homage to their heroes, Trump's star is also the site for protests and vandalism.
In 2016, days before the November presidential election, James Otis used a sledgehammer and pickax to destroy the landmark.
Otis was sentenced to community service and ordered to pay $4,400 (£3400) towards repairing the damage.
Clay, who spoke at the West Hollywood City Council meeting following the latest vandalism, claims someone could get hurt over the star.
He said: "With all the violence that’s erupting over the star in its current condition, I could see someone getting seriously hurt.”
He added: "I would like to preserve the integrity of the Walk of Fame as an honorable landmark for the American landscape."