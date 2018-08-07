Children aged one and two rescued from locked car during heatwave

Two children aged one and two have been "rescued" from a locked vehicle in a Morrisons supermarket car park after members of the public became worried about their health during the heatwave.

Shoppers managed to free the pair from the car and gave them water to cool them down.

Police were called to the Reigate supermarket on Monday following concerns for the children.

In a post on Facebook, Surrey Police said they were "worried" that people leave children in hot cars, and that the outcome of the incident "could have been much, much worse".

They added that they they "couldn't believe" that they were even having to post such a warning.

They continued: “Whilst we hope this can be considered a one off incident it doesn’t distract from the fact that the potential risk is as serious as they come.

"The outcome of this incident could have been much, much worse had action not have been taken.”

“We can’t keep reiterating this message enough: DO NOT LEAVE KIDS AND PETS IN HOT CARS!!!”