Two toddlers rescued after being left alone in hot vehicle

The passers-by had managed to get the children out of the car and gave them water to cool them down, police said.

Officers from Surrey Police were called to the Morrison’s car park in Reigate town centre on Monday after members of the public found the youngsters, aged one and two, in the car.

Two young children had to be rescued by passers-by after being left alone in a car by their “doctor parent” in the midday heat outside a supermarket.

“At about midday today in Morrison’s car park in #Reigate we were called following concerns for 2 children found in a car alone!

“Thankfully members of the public acted fast and managed to open the doors and remove the 2 children, giving them water and cooling them down. The children were only 1 and 2 years old!

“Whilst we hope this can be considered a one off incident it doesn’t distract from the fact that the potential risk is as serious as they come. The outcome of this incident could have been much much worse had action not have been taken.

“This coupled with the fact that the ‘parent’ was a doctor and the act of leaving pets and children in hot vehicles is all over the public domain in the media etc, it is worrying that this incident occurred

in the first place.

“We can’t keep reiterating this message enough.

“DO NOT LEAVE KIDS AND PETS IN HOT CARS!!!”

The officers added in a further comment: “The matter is being investigated and we refer all incidents like this to our partner agencies as well.”