Veteran Indian politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi dies

Hundreds of supporters carrying his photograph had kept vigil at the hospital praying for his recovery. Many wept when they learned of his death.

Kauvery Hospital said Mr Karunanidhi died on Tuesday after suffering multiple organ failure.

Mr Karunanidhi dominated the Tamil-language movie industry as a screenwriter beginning in the 1950s, and later the political scene for nearly five decades.

He became the state’s chief minister, the top elected official, in 1969, and held that position five times for a total of 19 years. He led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that India and particularly Tamil Nadu would miss Mr Karunanidhi immensely.

“We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised,” Mr Modi said.

Mr Karunanidhi stopped making public appearance two years ago as his health deteriorated.

He is the second key political figure to die in Tamil Nadu state in the past two years after Jayaram Jayalalithaa of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.