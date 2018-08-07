Weather: Hot and sunny with patches of rain and risk of thunderstorms this evening

A band of cloud and patchy light rain and drizzle will affect western parts of England and Wales first thing, before weakening as it continues to edge southeastwards during today.

Ahead of this, it will be another hot and sunny day across southeast England, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 Celsius (91F).

However, there is an increasing risk of some thunderstorms across southeast England during the evening.

Meanwhile, it will be cooler, brighter and fresher with some showers across northern and western parts of Scotland.