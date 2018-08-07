Wildfires rage on in Portugal and Spain

More than a thousand firefighters supported by 19 aircraft have been battling a major wildfire in southern Portugal for a fifth straight day. Authorities had hoped lower overnight temperatures would allow services to finally contain the blaze, which was 95% under control on Monday. But officials blamed its continuing spread on strong, gusting winds fuelling the flames, which are racing through dry and largely inaccessible woodland. The fire came within 500 metres of the fire department in Monchique, a town of 2,000 people about 155 miles south of Lisbon, as officials evacuated scores of houses.

Firefighters are still battling the wildfires Credit: AP Photo/Javier Fergo

Emergency services say 29 people have been hurt in the wildfire. An unknown number of homes — believed to number in the dozens, according to local reports — located in the forested hills have burned down. The firefighting effort drew criticism, with some claiming poor organisation is thwarting the operation. Monchique was identified as a high risk area months ago. Firefighting is co-ordinated by the Civil Protection Agency, a government body overseen by the Ministry for the Interior, which oversees national defence. The National Association of Professional Firemen and the Professional Firemen’s Trade Union issued a joint statement saying that the government’s recent reorganisation of firefighting capabilities need to be reassessed and rethought. The organisations asked for a “very urgent” meeting with the minister of the interior.

Authorities had hoped lower overnight temperatures would allow services to finally contain the blaze Credit: AP Photo/Javier Fergo